Virginia College Student Dies One Week After Release From North Korea

Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who fell into a coma while detained in North Korea, died on Monday afternoon, according to his parents.

Last week, the 22-year-old had been released from North Korea and flown to Cincinnati. Although he never regained consciousness, his parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement that his face changed from anguished to peaceful prior to his death. The statement said, “He was home and we believe he could sense that.”

President Trump also issued a statement about Warmbier’s death on Monday afternoon. “Melania and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier on his untimely passing. There is nothing more tragic for a parent than to lose a child in the prime of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Otto’s family and friends, and all who loved him.

“Otto’s fate deepens my Administration’s determination to prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency. The United States once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.”

Warmbier was detained for trying to steal a political poster in North Korea.

No one is quite sure what happened to Warmbier while he was in custody in North Korea and why he fell into a coma.

