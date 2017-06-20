WATCH: Elephants Come Together To Save Baby Elephant From Drowning

It’s always nice to see heartwarming stuff like this. How often do you see two animals working together to save another? It’s a pretty rare thing to see. Sure, dogs get plenty of screen time with similarly cute videos, but more exotic animals, like elephants are woefully rare in the cute video category. Well, there’s the odd baby giraffe video but that’s an exception.

Here we see a baby elephant lose his balance and fall into a pool at the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea. Amazingly, two adult elephants jump into the water and heroically push the baby out of the pool, saving it’s life.

Via Mashable