WATCH: Elephants Come Together To Save Baby Elephant From Drowning

June 20, 2017 4:01 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Baby Elephant, Cute, Drowning, Heartwarming, pool, Rescue, Seoul, South Korea, video, zoo

It’s always nice to see heartwarming stuff like this. How often do you see two animals working together to save another? It’s a pretty rare thing to see. Sure, dogs get plenty of screen time with similarly cute videos, but more exotic animals, like elephants are woefully rare in the cute video category. Well, there’s the odd baby giraffe video but that’s an exception.

Here we see a baby elephant lose his balance and fall into a pool at the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea. Amazingly, two adult elephants jump into the water and heroically push the baby out of the pool, saving it’s life.

Via Mashable

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live