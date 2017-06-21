4-Year-Old Absolutley Slays “Moana” Performance During Pre-K Graduation (Video)

Moana was just added to Netflix’s streaming library, and if you’ve never seen the film, stop everything and watch it. It’s truly one of the best films of 2016.

If you don’t want to take our word for it, just watch little four-year-old Sophia Neshin. Sophia’s class was going to perform a “mellow” rendition of “How Far I’ll Go” from the film for their Pre-K graduation, only Sophia didn’t really get the memo about the “mellow” part.

She absolutely SLAYS this performance, waving her arms at the crowd and is absolutely jamming! Sophia’s mom posted the video to her Facebook page saying, “When the last song of graduation is supposed to be mellow, and you didn’t get the memo.”

Check it out below!

Michelle said she wasn’t really surprised by her daughter’s passionate performance, but more so about the reaction it’s received. She told ABC News, “It didn’t really hit me until after the graduation when all the parents went and found their kid and gave them flowers and people were coming up saying to me, ‘Is it awful I stopped videotaping my own kid to video yours?”

Via People