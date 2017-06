Adorable 4-Year-Old Goes Viral Recreating Selena Gomez’ Instagram Photos

A four-year-old from Utah has grown her Instagram following to over 30,800 users, thanks in a huge part to the most followed person on the app, Selena Gomez.

Sophia and her mother have gone viral for their #TwinningTuesday posts, where they recreate some of Gomez’ most popular posts.

πŸ’•Tag πŸ‘‰πŸΌ@selenagomez πŸ‘ˆπŸΌπŸ’• Twinning Tuesday! Fan pages please repost 😘 A post shared by Child Fashion Model (@model_sophia3) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Sophia’s mom Vanessa styles and shoots the photos every Monday so they can be ready to post Tuesday mornings. Β Vanessa told Fox 13 in Salt Lake, “As long as she has fun, I think it’s okay. Β She’s having fun. Β She loves doing the makeup and the hair for the photo shoots.”

The pair tag the singer in all of the photos, saying their ultimate goal is to one day actually meet Gomez.

Via Chron