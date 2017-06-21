Gunman Kidnaps Family & Forces Them To Take Him Shopping At Target

No this is not an Onion headline this really happened. A Gunman in North Carolina has been apprehended after kidnapping a family and forcing them to take him Target shopping at gunpoint.

WSB in Atalanta is reporting that 29-year-old Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. knocked on the door of a resident in Durham North Carolina. Owens asked for money and was given money, but then he decided to force a man, woman, and two children who were in the home into his vehicle at gun point.

Owens then made them drive to a convenience store and then a Target.

The victims were able to alert a Target employee of the situation, and Owens was arrested.

Owens has been charged in this case and three other robbery cases, of those two involved kidnapping.