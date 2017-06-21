Indulge In Your Favorite Food For Dessert With Pizza-Flavored Ice Cream!

A lot of people consider Philadelphia the birthplace of America. Most importantly now though, the City of Brotherly Love will forever be known as the birthplace of Pizza flavored ice cream.

Little Baby’s Ice Cream posted this photo online, with very little explanation or other information. AN outrageous flavor like pizza isn’t uncommon at Little Baby’s apparently. They have lime-toasted coconut, balsamic banana, and everything bagel, just in case you’re not looking for oregano and tomato sauce in your ice cream.

Now we have to ask, is the world becoming too overpizzaed? We don’t think so.

Via Elite Daily