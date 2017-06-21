Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hire Surrogate To Carry 3rd Child

Due to Kim Kardashian’s placenta accreta condition, which would make another pregnancy life-threatening, she and Kanya West have hired a surrogate through an agency to have their next child.
Here are the conditions of the contract:
- the surrogate will receive $45,000 in 10 $4,500 month payments
- if there are multiples, she will receive $5,000 per child
- if the surrogate loses reproductive organs in the process, she receives $4,000
- a $68,850 deposit to the agency must be paid
- the surrogate must refrain from smoking, drinking alcohol and drugs during the pregnancy
- no sexual activity in the weeks leading to the pregnancy
- no intercourse for 3 weeks following embryo implantation
- no hot tubs or saunas
- no handling of cat litter
- no hair dye
- no more than (1) caffeinated beverage per day
- no raw fish
- Kim and Kanya must “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child … that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.”
Seems like a low sum for such a high profile couple. Only $4,000 of the surrogate loses reproductive organs? That’s all?
Hope Kim and Kanya also have a zero media contact clause, otherwise the person carrying their child could turn their lives into a bigger circus than it already is!
Thoughts?