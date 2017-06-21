Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hire Surrogate To Carry 3rd Child

Due to Kim Kardashian’s placenta accreta condition, which would make another pregnancy life-threatening, she and Kanya West have hired a surrogate through an agency to have their next child.

Here are the conditions of the contract:

the surrogate will receive $45,000 in 10 $4,500 month payments

in 10 $4,500 month payments if there are multiples, she will receive $5,000 per child

if the surrogate loses reproductive organs in the process, she receives $4,000

a $68,850 deposit to the agency must be paid

the surrogate must refrain from smoking, drinking alcohol and drugs during the pregnancy

no sexual activity in the weeks leading to the pregnancy

no intercourse for 3 weeks following embryo implantation

no hot tubs or saunas

no handling of cat litter

no hair dye

no more than (1) caffeinated beverage per day

no raw fish

Kim and Kanya must “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child … that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.”

Seems like a low sum for such a high profile couple. Only $4,000 of the surrogate loses reproductive organs? That’s all?

Hope Kim and Kanya also have a zero media contact clause, otherwise the person carrying their child could turn their lives into a bigger circus than it already is!

Thoughts?