Mattel is giving Barbie a much wider range of dating options.

The 18 new Ken dolls have different skin tones, body types, and appear ready to pursue the Bachelorette.

With so many diverse Ken dolls, now girls can choose from dozens of different gay men for Barbie to be in a sexless relationship with. pic.twitter.com/9WniDeEm1G — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

Matchmaking already happening with the new Barbies:

Barbie Launches 15 New Diverse Ken Dolls With New Skin Tones, Body Types, Hair Colors and More https://t.co/EiTeVwv9Km — People Magazine (@people) June 20, 2017

Jokes about the new dolls are already all over social media: