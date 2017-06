Only in Russia do they make something this crazy.

It’s only a matter of time before the fidget spinner craze is over. Till then lets just embrace the weird craze. A YouTube group called Garage 54 from Russia have taken the fidget spinner to the next level. They took apart 3 old beat up cars and cut them up and wielded them together to create one giant motorized fidget spinner car. It doesn’t work as well as you think it might. Check out the video below to see it in action and how they made it.