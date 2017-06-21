Texas Mom Makes New Friends While at Daughters College Orientation, Texts “Don’t Wait Up”

June 21, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: College, Football Team, Mom, Orientation, texas state, Viral

Looks like moms already making new friends at college.

While at  Texas State orientation, Freshman Avery Foster and her mom were separated for a time. Avery’s mom and other parents were taken to the football field for dinner. While at dinner organizers told the parents that whoever took the silliest selfie and posted it online would win a $500 scholarship. While most people were shy to take a selfie with the football players, this mom was not. She soon sent pics to her daughter, with the text Don’t wait up. Avery said she did not expect the text conversation to go viral. Since then Avery did confirm on Twitter that she did not win the contest. Check out the pics below.

