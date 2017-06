Just when you thought you had enough Hogwarts stuff around the house.

Now, a Harry Potter wand remote control is available.

😍😍😍 Harry Potters Zauberstab – als Fernbedienung πŸŽ‡ ich bin so was von verliebt! #zauberstab#hp#harrypotter#potterhead#wand#wandremote#magic#magicmoments#potter#hpfan#remote A post shared by Jacky (@floetenfischi) on Oct 10, 2015 at 10:02am PDT

Kent Live reports the device offers (9) commands and handles all the normal duties… and all done… with a “swish!”

The Harry Potter wand costs around $76.00 and is available fromΒ Menkind.

Can you say, early X-mas gift?