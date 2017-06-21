The Tequila George Clooney Created By Accident Is Being Sold For $1 Billion

Casamigos, the tequila company George Clooney created on a whim, is now being sold to Diageo for up to $1 billion.

The tequila company he created alongside two of his friends Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s husband, and Michael Meldman, was born when Clooney and Gerber bought neighboring properties in Mexico and got into drinking tequila so much so that they decided to create their own.

“Casamigos really started by accident as far as a company,” Gerber told Business Insider in an interview in March. “As you do in Mexico, we would drink a lot of tequila. We’d go out to bars and restaurants, and bartenders would recommend them. Some were good, some not so good, and some expensive. There came a point where George turned to me and said, ‘Why don’t we create one that’s perfect for us?'”

In 2013, they launched the company and made the drink available to the public. Gerber stressed that they wanted to keep it affordable. “George doesn’t need the money. I didn’t need it. Mike didn’t need it,” he told Business Insider. “It wasn’t the reason behind launching a tequila. We wanted everyone to be able to drink it, and not be exclusive.”

It became one of the fastest-growing tequila brands, doubling its volume between 2014 and 2015, according to Ad Age. It is now sold in 20 countries — including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Spain, Italy, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. However, Gerber says he and Clooney still taste every batch.

-source via businessinsider.com