This New Dating App Finds Matches That Look Like Your Favorite Celebrities

June 21, 2017 4:59 PM
The new dating app called Dating AI lets you find people that look like your favorite celebs.

Instead of sifting through a sea of people to find the one who’s just your type, Dating AI searches through all of the different dating apps to show you only the people it knows you’re going to think are hot.

How does it do that?

You first start by uploading a picture of someone you find attractive.  Or you can select a celebrity for free, and you can also pay to upload a picture of a non-celebrity you’re into.

Once you’ve input the photo of the face you’re into, the app will search through a bunch of different dating apps, from Bumble to Tinder to PlentyOfFish, to provide you with a comprehensive list of people whose profile photos resembled the one you uploaded.

If you’re single, we suggest downloading the app and getting straight to profiles of people you’re actually interested in.

-source via elitedaily.com

