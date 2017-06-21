Uber Adding Option To Tip Drivers In App, Will Charge Passengers For Waiting Cars

Uber is making taking huge strides in trying to win back the faith of its employees.

For the first time ever, Uber will their drivers to receive tips from passengers, funds which Uber will not take any part of. Along with tipping, riders will also now be charged by the minute if they keep their driver waiting for more than two minutes.

Uber is also now reducing the time a passenger has to cancel a requested ride before being charged a fee. Instead of a five-minute window, riders now have a two-minute window after the request is made to cancel, lest they be charged with a $5 cancellation fee.

Uber is on a massive quest to not only regain the faith of its employees, but reshape its reputation after sexual harassment in its offices, allegations of trade secrets theft, and an investigation that the company attempted to mislead government officials.

In a statement, Uber said, “As a company, we have faced some hard truths. In expanding so quickly, we failed to prioritize the people that helped get us here. Ultimately, the measure of our success is the satisfaction of our riders, drivers, and employees – and we realize that we have fallen short.”

Via Daily Mail