You Can Only Wish For A Bromance Like Post Malone And Justin Bieber’s

Post Malone went for an interview on a podcast when cameras caught him on the tail end of a Facetime call with none other than Justin Bieber.

The two just heaped praise on one another, with Malone telling Bieber, “I think YOU have the best smile in the game. I think you are the best singer in the world. I think you have beautiful abs…I think you have a beautiful soul.” Bieber responds appropriately saying, “This is the beginning of not only your success in your artistic world, but you have so much to gain in your private life and your relationships…You are such a kind person. You make me feel good. And I love you.”

When as the last time you told one of your homies they had beautiful abs?

Justin Bieber and Post Malone legit just randomly FaceTime and compliment each other it's amazing pic.twitter.com/zH74ACYU4D — Saeed Awawdeh (@SaeedDiCaprio) June 13, 2017

As if the video wasn’t already amazing, the way that Post Malone is so casual about it, saying this is how all their conversations go is total Bromance Goals.

We can only dream, y’all.

Via GQ