1 Bedroom House Featured on ‘Fixer Upper’ is Selling for $1 Million

An old shotgun house that was featured on an episode of Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines has been put on the market. Asking price? A cool $1 million. Occupying about 1,050 square feet, that’s about $950 a square foot. Custom homes made in Waco run at about $100-200 a square foot not even close to that figure. The asking price has real estate agents from all over Waco shaking their heads in disbelief. How could a shotgun house be worth $1 million you ask?

For starters, the house has been appraised for $132,000 for tax purposes. Owners of the house, Cameron and Jessica Bell have a major selling point for this one: the added business that will come with the property. According to Cameron, they charge $325 a night to stay in the home, and currently have about $40,000 worth of bookings on the calendar now. The Bells also do not live on the property nor have they ever. They view it as an investment property.

Dallas-based real estate company Ebby Halliday Realtors also have the property listed. Its online description reads, “Perfect retreat for that dedicated Baylor alumni. Great rental income.”

All numbers crunched, we’re not sure how this reaches nearly $1 million, but we’re sure it’ll be worth an investment to someone out there.

