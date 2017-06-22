Boys At Private School Wear Skirts To Protest Uniform Regulations

At ISCA Academy in Exeter, strict uniform guidelines prevent boys from wearing shorts to school.

It’s getting a little toasty, and some of the students asked to modify their uniforms so they could be more comfortable in the heat. They were denied, and head teacher Aimee Mitchel suggested they were skirts instead, as that would not violate any uniform regulations, and they definitely would be more cool. SHe made the suggestion in jest, believing no one would take part.

She was wrong.

Some 30 boys showed up to school wearing skirts, in an act of protest which they hoped would inspire change the academy.

Boys at Isca Academy in Exeter wear skirts to school in protest at not being allowed to wear shorts in hot weather. pic.twitter.com/XHrffnSQEN — Simon Hall (@SimonHallNews) June 22, 2017

Claire Reeves’ son attends the school, and she is proud of the boys taking a stand. “I feel extremely proud of them all for standing up for their rights. People are always talking about equal right for males and females and school uniform shouldn’t be any different.”

Mitchel is definitely considering an update to the guidelines. “Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families. However, with hotter weather becoming more normal, I would be happy to consider a change for the future.”

Currently, students may remove their ties as long as they carry them, and may untuck their shirts while in class as long as they tuck them back in when they leave the classroom.

Via BBC