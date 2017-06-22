Brunch Scented Deodorant Now Exists

If you love brunch, you might want to take a seat for some exciting news, you can now buy deodorant that smells exactly like the drinks that give brunch all its glory.

The all-natural brand behind the genius creation, Native, is one you ought to know for so many reasons. Native recently launched a limited edition 3-piece box set of “Brunch Scents” that features their bar formula fragranced with classic cocktail go-to’s that include Native Rosé, Sangria, and Mimosa. The set retails for $30.

Like all Native products, these bars contain soothing ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, making them totally safe to reapply throughout the day.

-source via elitedaily.com