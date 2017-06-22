Ellen Films Audience Member Stealing From Her Show And It Gets Awkward Real Quick! (Video)

If you’re reading this right now, we have a life tip for you. Don’t steal. Like ever. Especially if you are about to go watch a taping of Ellen, because chances are, cameras will catch every single thing you do.

This was proven as Ellen set up a hidden camera above a table topped with free goodies for audience members coming to watch a taping of her show. They were specifically instructed to only take one item, and for the most part everyone complied. People were shown picking up several items to try them on and what not, but they put everything back. Some even said they’ll just wait and buy it in the store!

Nancy was not one of those people.

Nancy went back and forth to the table THREE times to grab as much swag as she could. Ellen of course had no qualms about calling Nancy out, even making her sit in “special chair” to help her learn about honesty.

Check out the video in all its awkward glory below!

Via Buzzfeed