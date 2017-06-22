Fitness Blogger Dies After Whipped Cream Canister Explosion

A popular French blogger and Instagram influencer died last week after a whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her.

Rebecca Burger, who regularly posted about fitness, lifestyle and beauty to her almost 200,000 followers on Instagram, suffered cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest by a faulty siphon on a pressurized canister at her home in Galfingue Saturday, according to French newspaper 20 Minutes.

Firefighters were able to restore her heartbeat, but she was unconscious when she arrived at the hospital and died the following day. Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT