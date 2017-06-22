Fitness Blogger Dies After Whipped Cream Canister Explosion

June 22, 2017 4:40 PM
A popular French blogger and Instagram influencer died last week after a whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her.

Rebecca Burger, who regularly posted about fitness, lifestyle and beauty to her almost 200,000 followers on Instagram, suffered cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest by a faulty siphon on a pressurized canister at her home in Galfingue Saturday, according to French newspaper 20 Minutes.

Firefighters were able to restore her heartbeat, but she was unconscious when she arrived at the hospital and died the following day.

The family shared a photo of a similar cannister saying,  “Here’s an example of the whipped cream siphon that exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, killing her,” the post reads. “Take note: the siphon that caused her death was sealed. Do not use this type of device in your home! Tens of thousands of these appliances are still in circulation.”

