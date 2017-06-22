Harry Styles’ Stepfather Robin Twist Passes Away At 57

After a long battle with cancer, we are sad to learn that Harry Styles’ stepfather Robin Twist has passed away at the age of 57.
A rep for Styles told People, “Harry’s step-father, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time.”
Harry’s mother Anne married Robin in 2013, where Harry served as the best man along with walking his mother down the aisle. Though only marrying recently, Robin helped raise Harry since he was 7-years-old, after Anne split from Harry’s father, Des.
Our thoughts are with Harry, his mother, and the entire family at this time.
Via People