Harry Styles’ Stepfather Robin Twist Passes Away At 57

After a long battle with cancer, we are sad to learn that Harry Styles’ stepfather Robin Twist has passed away at the age of 57.

truly heartbroken. prayers & my thoughts to harry & his family, heaven gained another angel #RIPRobin pic.twitter.com/Ap6HObYeZB — cait (@caitIuke) June 22, 2017

A rep for Styles told People, “Harry’s step-father, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

my thoughts and prayers are with harry and his family right now. Heaven gained another angel! You'll be missed robin 💔 #RIPRobin pic.twitter.com/oK9JZTvGtY — ℳӃ ପଓ･ﾟ (@_addictofhxrry) June 22, 2017

Harry’s mother Anne married Robin in 2013, where Harry served as the best man along with walking his mother down the aisle. Though only marrying recently, Robin helped raise Harry since he was 7-years-old, after Anne split from Harry’s father, Des.

Thank you for all the anniversary wishes. ❤️ A post shared by Anne (@annetwist) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Our thoughts are with Harry, his mother, and the entire family at this time.

Via People