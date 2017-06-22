Harry Styles’ Stepfather Robin Twist Passes Away At 57

June 22, 2017 7:18 AM
Filed Under: anne twist, cancer, death, Harry Styles, One Direction, robin twist, stepfahter

After a long battle with cancer, we are sad to learn that Harry Styles’ stepfather Robin Twist has passed away at the age of 57.

A rep for Styles told People, “Harry’s step-father, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer.  The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Harry’s mother Anne married Robin in 2013, where Harry served as the best man along with walking his mother down the aisle.  Though only marrying recently, Robin helped raise Harry since he was 7-years-old, after Anne split from Harry’s father, Des.

Thank you for all the anniversary wishes. ❤️

A post shared by Anne (@annetwist) on

Our thoughts are with Harry, his mother, and the entire family at this time.

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live