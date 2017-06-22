Man Causes Traffic Jam In Order To Take Selfie With The Rock

It’s not uncommon for fans to go out of their way to meet one of their favorite celebrities and heroes.

In fact, it’s not that uncommon for rabid fans to cause an inconvenience for not only the celebrity they want to meet, but for the common folk who just happen to be in the same area as said celebrity. Case in point this fella, who noticed The Rock driving along next to him. Naturally, the fan freaked out, and The Rock noticed the fan freaking out, so he rolled down his window to say “Whassup.”

So of course, the fan freaks out more, jumps out of his car, IN THE MIDDLE OF TRAFFIC, and approaches The Rock to try and snag a selfie. Of course, The Rock, being the King of Hollywood that he is, obliges, and luckily he filmed it so we can all enjoy this fan causing a major disturbance so he could meet this hero.

WARNING, the video does contain some salty language, so please proceed with caution!

Via BroBible