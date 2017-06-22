According to a new study, marriage makes men gain weight.

Researchers found that married men begin to eat more unhealthy food because of “social obligations” and end up gaining an average of two-and-a-half pounds more than single guys.

Single guys also have the incentive of trying to attract a mate, so they end up exercising more and eating healthier food.

Divorced men are especially motivated and end up weighing a lot less after getting out of the marriage.

“It’s useful for individuals to understand which social factors may influence weight gain, especially common ones such as marriage and parenthood, so that they can make informed decisions about their health and well-being. For married men who want to avoid BMI increases that will mean being mindful of their own changing motivation, behavior and eating habits.” Dr. Joanna Syrda, Business Econmist in the School of Managaement said, via MedicalXpress.