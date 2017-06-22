“Mini-Bruce Lee” Ryusei Imai Is The Most Shredded 7-Year-Old Of All Time

There’s a good chance if it came to blows between you and Ryusei “Ryuji” Imai, you would probably lose.
And hey, you should probably expect as much from someone named “Mini-Bruce Lee.” But you probably wouldn’t expect that Ryuji is just seven years old.
Yup. He’s the most shredded child of all time.
This all started way back when Ryusei was five, and he imitated the nunchaku scene from Game of Death to near perfection.
He never let his love for Bruce Lee or martial arts go, and the shape he’s in is putting all of us in shame.
If he’s happy, healthy, and enjoys being Mini-Bruce Lee, we say keep on keepin’ on! Now please don’t beat us up.
Via BroBible