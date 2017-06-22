People Now Prefer Fast Food To Full-Service Restaurants

June 22, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Casual Dining, fast food, Full-Service, Restaurant

A new survey has found people now prefer fast foot to a full-service restaurant.

Nation’s Restaurant News is reporting that the for the first time in 10 years the annual American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) now has fast food restaurants rated higher than full-service restaurants.

“They’ve been neck and neck for a while, but it’s always been fast food lagging behind full service,” said David VanAmburg, managing director at ACSI. “It was not for anything fast food has been doing better. It was more because of a drop-off in full-service business.”

Why? Lower grocery prices might be causing more Americans to eat at home – and younger people want quicker service, convenience and healthier choices.

“The rising quality and diversity of quick-service options” is drawing customers, VanAmburg said. “Quick service is not just about McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and KFC. There are so many fast-casual chains popping up.”

Are you eating fast food more than you used to? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live