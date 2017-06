With exactly one year away from release, Universal has unveiled the first poster and new title to the 2015 hit Jurassic world.

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom is set to hit theaters on June 22, 2018. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are reprising their roles along with Jeff Goldblum, who is returning to the franchise as┬áDr. Ian Malcolm. The tag line on the poster reads “Life Finds A Way” the famous line from Goldblum in┬áJurassic Park. Check out the poster below.