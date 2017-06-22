Ron Howard Named Director Of Han Solo Movie; Replaces Phil Lord And Chris Miller

Ron Howard has been named the new director of the upcoming Han Solo movie.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Lucasfilm and Disney named Ron Howard director after firing the film’s original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller on Monday.

Very rarely does a director get replaced this far into production of a movie. According to the report Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who have spent over four months on the film and have shot about two thirds of the project, were let go due to creative differences with screen writer Lawrence Kasdan.

Ron Howard is jumping in with both feet and has already set up meetings with both Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo) and Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and he will soon start pouring over the already shot footage to decide what needs to stay in the project.

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began 40 years ago,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, in a statement. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew and the absolute commitment to make a great movie.”

Do you think the Han Solo movie will be any good? Let us know in the comments below.