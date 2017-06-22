RSPCA Rescue WIld Goose Struggling Wearing Red Thong

The RSPCA is the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Chances are, no RSPCA member in history has received a call quite like this.

Agents were dispatched to a pond in south east London after calls of a goose struggling in the water. When they approached the animal, they found that he had somehow found his way into a skimpy, quite tasteful, little red thong.

The RSPCA has rescued a goose caught in a red thong in Chislehurst. pic.twitter.com/VRacoyXoxD — BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) June 20, 2017

As funny as it sounds, the garment could potentially have caused major damage to the bird. Luckily, the agents rescued the little guy before anything permanent harm occurred. Deputy Chief Inspector Anthony Pulfer said, “Although the bird did have a slight case of angel wing, luckily they didn’t have any serious injuries as a result of getting caught. But it would have only been a matter of time before the thong would have started cutting into their skin.”

Via Evening Standard