Some Texans Unhappy Waiting :60 More For McDonald’s NEW Fresh Beef Burgers

June 22, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: fast food, mcdonald's, unhappy, waiting

In March, McDonald’s made their announcement about offering fresh vs. frozen beef for their Quarter Pounders.

You would think McDonald’s customers would be happy with the NEW fresh… NOT frozen beef patties… for their Quarter Pounders which are currently being tested at various Texas and Oklahoma locations… but NO!

To prepare the new fresher versions of McDonald’s burgers, the cooking process takes a little longer, and sad to say… that’s the problem, according to some customers.

The NEW McDonald’s fresh beef patties take :60 more to cook and according to Delish some customers feel that’s :60 too long.

McDonald’s managers are forewarning customers of the additional time needed, and are saying sales are improving. However, according to Consumerist, Wendy’s customers spend an average of 2.81 minutes at the drive-thru, while McDonald’s customers spend 3.47 mins.

Would you rather your food taste better or get to you quicker?

