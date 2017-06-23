Guy Has Time of His Life as ‘Flower Man’ at Cousin’s Wedding

Patrick Casey almost stole the show at his cousin’s wedding for being the “flower man.” Casey said he and his cousin aka the bride, Andria Farthing, said it all started twenty years ago. The two had walked down the aisle together as ring bearer and flower girl in a wedding, so the two had always discussed being in each other’s weddings when the time came. Farthing even had Casey carry the very same basket at her ceremony on June 17.

You can see Casey in the video fully embracing his role as flower man. Both hilarious and endearing. In an interview with ABC News, Casey laughs, “I forgot to use the petals I stuffed in my shoe though.”

See his grand entrance below!