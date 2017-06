This hip weatherman was just trying to give a forecast. News station, Ireland AM, moved to the next segment for weather to report heavy winds and rain the area was getting. You see in the video mid-sentence the weatherman is cut off and dragged by his umbrella. Poor thing!

The best part though is when the cameras cut back to the studios and two reporters are trying to contain their laughter. Luckily, Mr. Weatherman plays it off nicely by laughing at himself.