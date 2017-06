A 20-year-old guy in England decided that since he wasn’t allowed to wear shorts to work he would wear a dress. Yep, a dress.

Joey Barge, said he wore shorts to work because it was really hot, but when his boss sent him home to change because shorts weren’t part of the companies dress code, he did.

Into a DRESS! Because dresses are allowed!

His boss wasn’t even mad about, he understood the struggle and sent out and e-mail announcing that men could wear shorts to work.