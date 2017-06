Kim Kardashian’s latest venture, KKW Beauty, is apparently making her lots of scratch.

Her makeup line went on-sale yesterday. Kim’s first product sold out in 12 minutes…and all of the products sold out by lunch (in about 3-hours)!

According to E! News, this made Kim and crew $14 million.

Yes, folks, that’s $14 million!

And I’m still clipping coupons…

Source: BuzzFeed