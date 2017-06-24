81-Year-Old Woman Leads Denton Police On Slow-Speed Chase

Even though it appears this lady blatantly broke the law, she still sounds incredibly sweet!

All 81-year-old Nancy Strader wanted to do is pick up a coffee or a sandwich: because she hadn’t eaten all day. Unfortunately, two motorists reported the grandmother driving the wrong way on North Elm Street in Denton on Thursday morning. The Denton Police responded, and had one heck of a hard time apprehending her.

Ms. Strader did originally pull over her 2015 Jeep when police first stopped her. However, after she was asked to get out the vehicle and warned not to drive away, she pulled forward…stopped…then took off.

From there, Ms. Strader led the Denton Police on a 25 mile-per-hour slow-speed chase. After 10 minutes, she stopped again. At that point, the police weren’t taking any chances: they got out of their car, ran up to Ms. Strader’s Jeep, and deflated her tires with knives to stop the Jeep. They even had to shatter her glass when she didn’t open her door, or roll down the window.

The Denton Police say Ms. Strader appeared to be fine: normal vital signs and blood sugar; and she was not intoxicated. The officers treated Ms. Strader courteously and carefully for her age: and never handcuffed her. Her son bailed her out for $1000 (she was charged with evading arrest), and got her out of jail Thursday afternoon: 14-hours after the incident.

Ms. Strader told WFAA Channel 8, “”I just was out riding around. I thought I’m going to go have me some coffee or a sandwich or something because I hadn’t eaten all day. But I never got it.”

