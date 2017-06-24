Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Health Scare And Amidst Death Threats And Hate Messages

Aaron Carter was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia at the age of 19. This hernia has resulted in a massive amount of weight loss for the singer, as it makes it difficult for him to eat.
Still, Carter kept performing and creating music despite his illness, but unfortunately was hospitalized following a performance in Syracuse, New York due to exhaustion.
Even though Carter has been open about his health, he is still the victim of body shaming from “fans,” who go so far as to compare the 29-year-old to having the physique of a cancer patient.
Still, Carter somehow has maintained a positive attitude, refuses to let the haters hold him down, and has returned all the love people have shown him.
We love you, Aaron!
Via EW