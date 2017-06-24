Aaron Carter Hospitalized After Health Scare And Amidst Death Threats And Hate Messages

Aaron Carter was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia at the age of 19. This hernia has resulted in a massive amount of weight loss for the singer, as it makes it difficult for him to eat.

Still, Carter kept performing and creating music despite his illness, but unfortunately was hospitalized following a performance in Syracuse, New York due to exhaustion.

Even though Carter has been open about his health, he is still the victim of body shaming from “fans,” who go so far as to compare the 29-year-old to having the physique of a cancer patient.

I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

a grown woman was gossiping bout me w I have a eating disorder telling people I need to eat 5 cheeseburgers cause I look like I'm dying. 😪 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

Looks like the girl who body shamed me also has the same kind of friends and upbringing. I feel so sorry for you all. 🙏🏻 praying for you. https://t.co/pH0T6rC44R — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 24, 2017

Please stop. You guys are all bullying me and this isn't okay. @Twitter https://t.co/hEbmxeOuAI — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 24, 2017

Still, Carter somehow has maintained a positive attitude, refuses to let the haters hold him down, and has returned all the love people have shown him.

All I can do is my best in my life with the conditions I have I need to stay strong, I'm so grateful for my fans, YOU mean the world to me. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 24, 2017

Progress is better than perfection. It's OK to be on a self-love journey, so don't beat yourself up if u have yet to reach your destination — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

We love you, Aaron!

