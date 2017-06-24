Charlie Sheen Sued For Allegedly Exposing Ex-Girlfriend To HIV

Even though a woman by the name of “Jane Doe” doesn’t actually mention him by name, chances are it’s Charlie Sheen she’s talking about. Her lawsuit mentions the defendant made his HIV announcement on November 17, 2015 on national television. Yes, that’s the exact date that Charlie Sheen went on the Today show to break his news.

She essentially says Charlie Sheen recklessly exposed her to HIV.

After meeting the “confidential male defendant,” the California woman (originally from Russia) says they began having sex: which turned into unprotected sex. Apparently, Charlie Sheen told her of his HIV status after the fact (saying he was “noble” in doing so): and even told her to take two pills to prevent transmission of the disease…and that she’d be fine because the “Apocalypse” had “cleansed” her soul.

You can read the full details (and strong language: including how Charlie Sheen allegedly says the n-word freely) here.

Source: TMZ

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.