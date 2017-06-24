Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The World’s Ugliest Dog

June 24, 2017 12:56 PM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Martha The Mastiff, TMZ, World's Ugliest Dog

She had some tough competition (see a bunch of photos below!), but Martha the Mastiff has just been crowned the winner of the 29th Annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, CA!

Martha’s a (droopy!) 125 lb. Neapolitan Mastiff.  Even though she competed against 13 other unattractive canines, Martha won a trophy and a $1,500 cash prize.  Moe, an elder (at 16 years-old) Brussels Griffon-pug mix, came in second.

They really are adorably ugly!

josh edelson afp getty images 1 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

josh edelson afp getty images 2 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

josh edelson afp getty images 3 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

josh edelson afp getty images 4 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

josh edelson afp getty images 5 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

josh edelson afp getty images 9 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

josh edelson afp getty images 10 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

josh edelson afp getty images 11 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

justin sullivan getty images1 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

justin sullivan getty images 2 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

justin sullivan getty images 3 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

justin sullivan getty images 4 Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The Worlds Ugliest Dog

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: TMZ

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live