Martha The Mastiff Has Just Been Crowned The World’s Ugliest Dog

She had some tough competition (see a bunch of photos below!), but Martha the Mastiff has just been crowned the winner of the 29th Annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, CA!

Martha’s a (droopy!) 125 lb. Neapolitan Mastiff. Even though she competed against 13 other unattractive canines, Martha won a trophy and a $1,500 cash prize. Moe, an elder (at 16 years-old) Brussels Griffon-pug mix, came in second.

They really are adorably ugly!

Source: TMZ

