Dancing With The Stars Host Erin Andrews Ties The Knot With Former NHL Player, Jarret Stoll

Erin Andrews is a married woman. The sportscaster and host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars married her longtime boyfriend, former professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, in what was said to be a beautiful, intimate ceremony in Montana.

The pair started dating in 2012, and Stoll popped the question over the holidays while at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33.

Surprisingly, it was Stoll who was the “bridezilla” of the two while they planned the wedding. Andres told Extra earlier this year, “You know, my man is the bridezilla! He is Pinteresting. I’m in Dallas Cowboy meetings, and he’s sending me, ‘Hey babe, I saw this on Pinterest,’ and I’m like, ‘Hey babe, will you let me get through Super Bowl?’”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Via People