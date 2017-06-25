First Trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 is Here!

The girls are back for one last time! The new film find the Bella’s graduated and split up looking for jobs.

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time. Pitch Perfect 3 hit theaters on December 22nd. Check out the trailer below.