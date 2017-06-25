Kentucky Town Elects Dog As Mayor Fourth Time In A Row

The small town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky has an absolute stellar record when it comes to their elected officials.

The town residents often describe the current mayor as “outgoing,” and “having a great smile.” Which makes sense, when you realize Rabbit Hash’s mayor, Brynneth Pawltro, is a beautiful 3-year-old rescue pit bull.

Brynnth (Brynn for short) is the town’s FOURTH canine mayor in a row. She secured the position over a cat named Stella and a donkey named Higgins to win the mayoral election. The vote was really no contest, as Brynn won by more than 3,300 votes in a landslide victory.

Rabbit Hash’s previous mayor, a border collie named Lucy Lou, stepped aside after making the decision to run for President.

Real convo about the mayor of Rabbit Hash:@Nancy_Daly: Is Lucy Lou retiring as mayor?

Me: Yes, to run for president pic.twitter.com/0xDjL2rQ87 — Sarah Brookbank (@SarahBrookbank) August 31, 2016

Brynn ran on a platform of “peace, love, and understanding” towards any and all creatures, including cats. Brynn’s owner, Jordie Bamforth, confirmed that while Brynn does occasionally like to chase cats around the town, she has “pledged to refrain from it as much as possible.”

Be right back, just need to move to Rabbit Hash real quick.

Via HuffPost