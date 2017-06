Boy it feels good to see them together again.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan were up to their old ways last Friday in Indiana, where they both were performing in a show. They documented their little One Direction reunion in their Instagram stories, and it’s almost too much for us to handle!

Liam Payne and Niall Horan's mini-reunion in Indianapolis is the cutest thing! 😍 pic.twitter.com/gXz3Q3fNo9 — Boy Crushs (@myboycrushs) June 25, 2017

Hey, if we can’t see them all perform together, we’ll take this little mini-reunion when we can get them!

Via People