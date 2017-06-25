Man Delivered $40,000 Worth Of Chanel Purses From Neiman Marcus He Didn’t Order

What would you do if Neiman Marcus shipped you almost $40,000 worth of Chanel purses?

Now don’t say something like that could never happen to you, because it definitely happened to Matt Hwang. And he did what any honest (others might say foolish) person would do, and returned them all to his local Neiman Marcus store, much to the confusion of the store’s employees.

last friday, neiman marcus accidentally shipped me $39,168 worth of merchandise. I returned it yesterday morning with their employees looking at me as if I was crazy. moral of the story – never do the right thing. A post shared by Matthew Hwang (@matthwang) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Apparently, Neiman Marcus is in the midst of a huge switch to a new inventory system, which has caused a multitude of problems, leading to a loss of as much as $65 million in sales. We’re thinking that a few of these $40,000 shipments that were sent to people not as honest as Matt have something to do with it.

Matt definitely did the right thing, and even though you should always act like Matt in a situation like this, technically he could have kept the entire order for himself. Apparently, the Federal Trade Commission regulates that any order shipped to you is yours to keep. If a company sends you unordered merchandise, you have the legal right to keep it as a gift, and they cannot demand payment for said unordered merchandise.

Well that’s good to know for the next time Neiman Marcus sends you $40,000 worth of Chanel purses you didn’t order!

Via Consumerist