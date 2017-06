This might be the most terrifying airline flight of all time.

It happened on a trip from Perth, Australia to Kuala Lumpur – when an AirAsia jet began violently shaking. One passenger described it as like sitting on a broken washing machine.

At one point the pilot says a blade has sheared off in an engine, but the airline isn’t confirming that yet. Passengers also said the pilot asked them to pray, and suggested their survival was at stake.

Other than that, the Malaysian vacation was awesome.