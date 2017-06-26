Harry Potter Just Turned 20!

Not Daniel Radcliffe. He’s actually 27-years-old. We’re talking about the book.

Believe it or not, but the first Harry Potter book is celebrating it’s 20th Anniversary today! On June 26th, 1997, J.K. Rowling’s first installment of the series was officially published. However, it wasn’t all that easy. Apparently, Rowling tried numerous times to get the book published, even under a fake name she had used for some thrillers she had written.

.@babymegs_ Loads! First publisher to turn down Harry also sent @RGalbraith his rudest rejection. They don't even want me in a beard. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 23, 2015

Thankfully though, eventually Harry Potter made it into every home on Earth and then eventually on the big screen! Happy 20th Anniversary to our favorite wizard.