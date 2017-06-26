It’s More Difficult Now To Lose Weight Than Any Time In Human History

Even if you exercise and eat the way people did in the 70s and 80s, getting into shape isn’t as easy as then!

According to Delish, you are exposed to more chemicals than people were during the above mentioned decades. These chemicals create chaos for your hormones and contribute to weight gain. In addition, some prescription drugs cause weight gain.

Plus, since the 1980s, artificial sweeteners have contributed to body issues.

Bottom line, researchers say it’s more difficult right now to lose weight than any time in human history.

Continue fighting back naturally, by exercising (health permitting), eating leafy green vegetables, lean meat, fruit and drinking water each day. All in healthy proportions.