Jimmy Fallon Confronts Keanu Reeves About Being Immortal

June 26, 2017 11:32 AM
There’s a strong theory on the Internet that Keanu Reeves might be immortal.

Though unlikely this may be, the evidence to support this theory is quite interesting. During an interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, reeves was asked about the website keanuisimmortal.com and how much he actually looks like the men in portraits from the 1500’s, 1800’s and early 1900’s. “We have a likeness in the eyes,” he says of the artist self-portrait. “And the nose and the mustache and the beard and the cheekbones and the forehead.” Fallon even brought up an photo from the 2000 MTV Movie Awards where the two posed together. Reeves looks like he’s hardly aged since then, while Fallon looks about 15 years older. Check out the interview below.

