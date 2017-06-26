Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Duet “Can’t Steal Our Love” Leaked

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been broken up way longer than the two were ever a couple. Even though they went their separate ways in 2012, people just can’t seem to let their lost love go.

And this leaked song is not helping the matter.

A song leaked on Soundcloud that reportedly features Gomez and Bieber, and was recorded sometime around 2013 or 2014. Lyrically, the song focuses on the insane media coverage the two endured while they were a couple, and Gomez’ obvious aversion to it.

Listen below and let us know what you think!

Via Refinery 29