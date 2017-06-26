Louis Tomlinson Talks One Direction “Hiatus,” And Critiques His 1D Bandmates

It’s been a couple of years since One Direction went on their official “hiatus,” and for the time being, it doesn’t look like they be reuniting for anything official anytime soon.

And right now, we’re ok with it. All five guys are expanding their musical careers and putting out new music completely different from the tunes they released in 1D, and we’re not mad about any of them. Louis Tomlinson sat down with The Guardian and revealed the first conversations the band had with each other about splitting up. He said, “It wasn’t necessarily a nice conversation. I could see where it was going.”

Tomlinson went on to describe his role in the group as often “forgettable, to a certain degree.” Describing each of his former band mates, Tomlinson said Niall is “the most lovely guy in the world. Happy-go-lucky Irish, no sense of arrogance. And he’s fearless.” He said he related to Zayn most in the early days, saying that in the first year, they were both the “least confident. But Zayn has a fantastic voice and for him it was always about owning that.” For Liam and Harry, Louis said they both “had a good stage presence. Harry comes across very cool. Liam’s all about getting the crowd going, doing a bit of dancing…And then there’s me.”

Liam, at first, had no aspirations to be a solo singer, but for our sake, we’re glad he changed his mind!

Got another song back that I've written the other day. Can't wait for you guys to hear …. album coming along nicely ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 5, 2017

Via E!