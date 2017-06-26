People Are Not Happy That Beyoncé And Jay Z May Have Named The Twins After Themselves

June 26, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Baby, bea, Beyoncé, birth, born, boy, bue carter, girl, Jay-Z, Name, names, shawn, Twins

So Beyoncé and Jay Z no doubt have the most famous babies on Earth right now, and already they are receiving criticism for raising their twins.

We know she did give birth to twins, some are saying on June 17th, but we’re still not super clear what their names are.  The twins, a boy and a girl, are rumored to be named, Shawn and Bea, after their parents.  Jay Z’s real name is Shawn Corey Carter, Jay’s birth name, and Bea refers to Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter’s nickname.

Definitely not as unique as Blue Ivy, and people are not exactly thrilled about that.

They can’t even name their newborns without being criticized for it!  Hey, they’re probably not sweating it, though!

Via Refinery29

