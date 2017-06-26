People Are Not Happy That Beyoncé And Jay Z May Have Named The Twins After Themselves

So Beyoncé and Jay Z no doubt have the most famous babies on Earth right now, and already they are receiving criticism for raising their twins.

We know she did give birth to twins, some are saying on June 17th, but we’re still not super clear what their names are. The twins, a boy and a girl, are rumored to be named, Shawn and Bea, after their parents. Jay Z’s real name is Shawn Corey Carter, Jay’s birth name, and Bea refers to Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter’s nickname.

Definitely not as unique as Blue Ivy, and people are not exactly thrilled about that.

Shawn jr. and Bea Carter……….that's cute but it ain't BLUE IVY pic.twitter.com/3i3KSucfly — 🌐 (@thiccknowless) June 21, 2017

I stg if the Beyoncé rumours are true, imagine having a family with names like Jay Z, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Bea and you're called Shawn😭 — your average wain x (@MurrayWalker15) June 22, 2017

Bea and Shawn Carter? 🤔😒😑 I liked Red Velvet and Purple Rain better. — Pretty Bluntt (@LitFashAmbass) June 22, 2017

They can’t even name their newborns without being criticized for it! Hey, they’re probably not sweating it, though!

