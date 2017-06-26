Texas Tick Season Is ON!

Feeling a little itchy?

The less than cold winter plus spring rain and humidity have helped increase the tick population, and a tick will won’t go away, until the little vampire like creature has gorged itself, as reported by CBS 11.

Ticks are easily picked up in areas with trees and tall grass. Plus, ticks jump onto pets like a buffet!

When planning to be in such areas, wear insect repellent with DEET, wear long-sleeves, and a hat can help too. Once home, shower asap and do a full body inspection.

In children, ticks go for armpits, elbows, behind the knees, skin folds and the belly button. Check these areas, regularly.

Removing a tick is best done, with tweezers. Afterwards wash with soap, water and sterilize with rubbing alcohol.

If you’ve been bitten by a tick and develop a fever, ache, pains, a rash or ulcers, visit your doctor asap.

Have a fun, safe and tick-free summer!

